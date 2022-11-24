Bonnie Raitt among Black Deer Festival line-up

British Summer Time Festival – London

Black Deer Festival has announced some of its line-up for 2023 including American blues singer and guitarist Bonnie Raitt.

The independent musical festival which celebrates Americana music will also see Colorado folk and rhythms band Nathaniel Rateliff And The Night Sweats take to the stage in Kent.

Australian blues rock band The Teskey Brothers, American country singer-songwriter Lucinda Williams, Arizona-based Indie band Calexico and Canadian singer-songwriter and activist Allison Russell have also been announced.

? First artists announced for #BlackDeerFest 2023 ✔️ Legends ✔️ Pioneers ✔️ Emerging Heroes inc @TheBonnieRaitt, @NRateliff, @teskeybrothers, @HappyWoman9, @casadecalexico, @outsidechild13 + many more of your favourite artists ? More big names to come ? link in bio pic.twitter.com/WIeUTqgmWx — Black Deer Festival (@blackdeerfest) November 24, 2022

Raitt said: “I hear it’s a real home away from home for American musicians. See you next summer.”

The 73-year-old’s tenth studio album Nick Of Time, in 1989, was number one on the US 200 Billboard Chart, and won the Grammy award for album of the year.

She was also honoured with a Grammy lifetime achievement award in 2022.

English blues rock singer Elles Bailey, who won a 2020 Americana Music Award, Tennessee banjo player Amythyst Kiah, Liverpool’s Robert Vincent, Canadian bluegrass star Bella White and Arkansas’s Dylan Earl are also on the line-up.

Jump on in and let us take you back to the incredible weekend we all had together and get excited for what's to come in 2023… ??#BlackDeerFest 2022 Highlights ? https://t.co/8kVFgCYmZY pic.twitter.com/uC3QI20OUu — Black Deer Festival (@blackdeerfest) September 4, 2022

Founders of the Black Deer Festival, Gill Tee and Deborah Shilling, said: “We are thrilled to reveal the first names (Raitt, Rateliff, Williams, Russell) …it reads like a who’s who of Americana music past and present.

“We can’t wait to welcome our community back into the deer park to enjoy it all.”

Its 2022 festival saw Wilco, Van Morrison and The Waterboys take to the stage.