Naomi Campbell honoured at ‘coveted’ Variety Club Showbusiness Awards

Naomi Campbell at Variety Club Showbusiness Awards

Naomi Campbell says it is an “incredible honour” to be recognised at the Variety Club Showbusiness Awards 2022 and receive an invitation to the “coveted” event.

The British model recalled the “glamourous, expensive, cigar-filled events” and praised the organisation for its “brilliant” work.

She was among those attending the event on Monday evening, and was honoured alongside other famous faces including Gary Barlow, Beverley Knight, and Katherine Jenkins.

Campbell, 52, was the recipient of the outstanding contribution to fashion for her role in bringing positive change and inclusion on the catwalk and beyond (Ian West/PA)

Variety Club silver heart awards were awarded to those who have made outstanding achievements in theatre, music, television, fashion and philanthropy.

Campbell, 52, was the recipient of the outstanding contribution to fashion for her role in bringing positive change and inclusion on the catwalk and beyond.

“It’s an incredible honour to receive the award – I mean just to be here is an honour,” she told the PA news agency.

Welsh classical singer Katherine Jenkins, 42, became the inaugural recipient of the Variety Club Duke of Edinburgh gold heart award (Ian West/PA)

“To be here with everyone else receiving the awards is fabulous too, and that everyone can shine a light on the Variety club so they can continue doing great work.”

She continued: “When I started my career in the 70s and 80s this was such a coveted invitation to have.

“I worked for many different people including Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd-Webber, various people that were recipients of the awards… now to actually receive an award.

Music mogul Simon Cowell was among the famous faces in attendance at the event on Monday (Ian West/PA)

“I do remember the glamorous, expensive, cigar-filled events with a lot of fabulous illustrious power brokers and celebrities, and it’s brilliant what the Variety club does.”

Elsewhere at the ceremony, Take That star Barlow, 51, was presented with the award for outstanding achievement in theatre and music, while Knight was recognised for her outstanding achievement in musical theatre.

Welsh classical singer Jenkins, 42, became the inaugural recipient of the Variety Club Duke of Edinburgh gold heart award for national excellence.

Beverley Knight was recognised for her outstanding achievement in musical theatre (Ian West/PA)

Other celebrity guests at the event, which took place at the London Hilton on Park Lane, included music mogul Simon Cowell, Kimberley Walsh, Holly Willoughby, Debbie McGee and Al Murray.

The 2022 Variety Showbusiness awards marks the event’s 70th anniversary, and returned for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic, in support of Variety, the Children’s Charity.