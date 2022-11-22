I’m A Celebrity contestants miss out on chance to receive World Cup update

I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here

The I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! contestants have missed out on an opportunity to learn of England’s triumphant start to the World Cup.

The eight celebrities remaining in the Australian jungle were given the chance to receive an envelope containing the England vs Iran score along with chocolate brownies during Tuesday evening’s episode of the ITV reality show.

Chris Moyles and Owen Warner undertook the latest Deals on Wheels challenge, in which they needed to complete a puzzle with the help of their campmates acting out charades.

After successfully completing the first element of the challenge and earning the available dingo dollars the pair discovered what was up for grabs.

Celebrity campmate and former Lioness Jill Scott had previously shared her disappointment over the fact she would miss the opening week of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

During Monday’s show, Scott, 35, said to her campmates: “Guess who’s playing today. England! England!”

Unbeknown to Scott and her campmates, England beat Iran 6-2 in their first match of the tournament.

In order to complete the challenge and secure the prize, the contestants remaining in camp had to guess the correct answer when asked: “Which of these had the largest UK viewing figure? The Men’s Euro final 2020, the Women’s Euro final 2022 or the Queen’s Funeral?”

The contestants left in camp opted for the Queen’s funeral, which they ultimately discovered was the wrong answer, with the Men’s Euro final being the correct option.

After falling at the last hurdle, Radio presenter Moyles, 48, yelled: “No!”

A devastated Warner, 23, added: “I need a moment, honestly. That’s actually devastating. Mate, I’m gutted.”

After returning to camp to break the bad news, Moyles said of Warner: “He’s literally a broken man.”

Discovering what they had lost, Scott looked disappointed and said: “For God’s sake.”

Speaking in the Bush Telegraph, a heartbroken Warner said: “I’m a simple man, my life is four F’s: friends, family, football, food. This place has taken all of those away.”

Elsewhere in Tuesday’s episode, Boy George became the fourth contestant to be eliminated from the show, following the departure of Charlene White, Scarlette Douglas and Sue Cleaver.

The celebrities were also treated to an evening at the Jungle Arms – a pub in the jungle where they were served alcoholic drinks and bar snacks while they gave karaoke their best shot.

Former health secretary Matt Hancock offered a rendition of I Want To Break Free by Queen, much to the delight of his campmates.

While former professional rugby player Mike Tindall entertained the camp with a performance of Ice Ice Baby by Vanilla Ice and Culture Club singer Boy George, 61, performed his band’s 1983 hit Karma Chameleon.