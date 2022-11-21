Notification Settings

Gary Lineker apologises for BBC iPlayer issues during England World Cup game

Published:

The broadcaster said it was working on fixing the problem as soon as possible.

Sports pundit Gary Lineker has apologised on-air to fans watching the England World Cup match on BBC iPlayer following a technical issue.

The BBC Match Of The Day host and former England footballer, 61, made the comments during half-time of England’s World Cup opener against Iran, adding that the broadcaster were working on fixing the problem as quickly as it could.

On Twitter, BBC Sport said: “We’re aware of an issue affecting some users on BBC iPlayer. We’re trying to fix this ASAP.

“Coverage is also available on BBC One and the BBC Sport website and app.”

It comes after supporters faced ticket problems as they attempted to enter the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha to watch the much-anticipated match.

Free Lions, the Football Supporters’ Association team that provides travel and logistical advice to fans, said on Twitter: “We’re aware of issues with some e-tickets at the stadium with FIFA’s ticketing app. The FA is working hard to find a resolution for England fans.

“If you have issues seeing your ticket on the app, join the ticketing resolution queue at the stadium, but keep checking the app.”

