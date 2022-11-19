I’m A Celebrity campmates get personal in Mr and Mrs-style challenge

Cast of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

The I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! campmates have put their relationship to the test after having to answer personal questions about one another in the latest Bushtucker trial.

The Partners in Grime challenge on Saturday’s episode saw all the remaining 10 contestants take part in a bid to secure a full set of 10 stars.

Ahead of the Mr and Mrs-style quiz, the contestants coupled off and had 30 minutes to learn everything they could about one another.

MP Matt Hancock paired up with comedian Seann Walsh with whom he entered the jungle a few days into the series as a surprise duo.

As they prepared, Hancock revealed to Walsh about his failed arctic adventures, saying: “I tried to go to the North Pole… failed. I got frostbite in my finger. I’ve still got arthritis there.”

Reflecting on his other pursuits outside Parliament, he added: “I rode a winner at Newmarket. I trained to be a jockey. Frankie Dettori taught me how to ride.”

As one of their two questions, Hancock was asked which Disney cartoon character Walsh had a weird crush on, to which he said Bambi from the animated children’s movie about a deer.

Walsh appeared shocked by Hancock’s answer, who informed him it was in fact the Little Mermaid. Hancock later correctly answered that Walsh’s dog was called Mildred Barrett.

Boy George was teamed up with radio DJ Chris Moyles and correctly named Radio X as the station he has a breakfast show on.

Meanwhile, Scarlette Douglas identified Chris Rock as Babatunde Aleshe’s favourite comedian and Jill Scott correctly answered that her partner Owen Warner’s character name in Hollyoaks is Romeo Nightingale after mistakenly saying he receives one haircut a week when he gets two.

Camp leader Mike Tindall and deputy Sue Cleaver also teamed up and across the five pairs, they collected all 10 stars.

Afterwards, Walsh noted the importance of the full set, saying: “Yesterday we got 2 and now it’s a full house and we’re going to be full tonight.”

Elsewhere in the episode, the campmates shared how they felt after it was announced Loose Women star Charlene White was the first contestant to be voted out of the jungle by the public on Friday’s show.

Cleaver said: “I really did not see that coming. I’m going to miss her a lot. I’ve lost my buddy. I’m sad.”

Aleshe added that he was “very sad” to see her leaving, describing her as like a big sister.

Tindall also noted that she would be missed by the camp, but following her absence, he appointed Hancock as camp chef.

After Cleaver pointed out the role that needed to be filled, Tindall said: “My first thought is Matt, the dunny’s a two-minute job, so I thought three tasks is easier.”