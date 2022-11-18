Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Tensions and water levels rise in latest I’m A Celebrity trial

ShowbizPublished:

The challenge comes ahead of the first elimination of the ITV series.

Cast of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!
Cast of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

Culture Club singer Boy George is seen struggling to work out the latest trial on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in a challenge called Watery Grave.

The musician, 61, and Loose Women presenter Charlene White have to work together to move stars from one side of a maze to the other while standing in two tombs of rising water, attempting to unlock stars to earn meals for the camp.

In a preview of Friday’s episode, White, 42, has moved the first star to George’s side of the maze but he struggles to find it as water pours in.

He says: “Where is it? Is it there? I can’t see it though. Where? Charlene, where is it, babe?”

The singer has previously been vocal about his frustrations towards campmate White, which began with tensions over her dominating the cooking for camp.

Attempting to help, co-host Ant McPartlin says: “Charlene, you might have to push it along more.”

The trial marks her first in the series, having been hand-picked to be former health secretary Matt Hancock’s deputy after he was named camp leader.

It comes after McPartlin and Declan Donnelly announced at the end of Thursday’s episode that the public vote to decide which contestants will stay in jungle opened for the first time in the series.

At the end of tonight’s episode, the celebrity with the fewest votes from the public will be the first to leave the ITV reality show.

Showbiz

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News