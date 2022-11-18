Lorraine Kelly leaves celebrities in shock during Children In Need skit

ITV Palooza 2022 – London

Lorraine Kelly has left a host of famous faces lost for words in a skit for BBC Children In Need.

The comic clip – which was shown on the presenter’s ITV daytime show – also featured Peter Andre, Deborah Meaden, Natalie Cassidy and Pudsey Bear.

During the skit, which is set in a Children In Need office, actor Lenny Rush speaks to the camera and expresses his delight at what a wonderful employee 62-year-old Kelly is.

Ahead of the show this evening, @IAmChrisRamsey shares the important work which @BBCCiN does and what it's now like sharing the spotlight with his wife Rosie!#Lorraine #ChildrenInNeed pic.twitter.com/umproemVtV — Lorraine (@lorraine) November 18, 2022

Rush, who appears to be the office boss, says: “One person who is not giving me any trouble at all this year is Lorraine Kelly.

“She’s one of the loveliest people on TV.”

The clip then cuts to show Kelly speaking kindly to someone on the phone, before she asks them to “hold on a wee second”.

To the surprise of her fellow office staff, Kelly launches into a expletive-laden rant across the room, during which the swearing is beeped out and Kelly’s mouth is covered by a cartoon Pudsey logo.

“How many time have I told you to shut up, honest to God,” she shouts.

“Shut up. I cannot concentrate on what I’m doing here.”

During Kelly’s comical rant, various celebrities who are also taking calls around the office react, with Singer Andre, 49, the first to respond as he spits out his glass of water in shock.

Dragons’ Den stars Meaden, 63, and Peter Jones both look on at Kelly in disbelief, with Meaden appearing outraged while Jones, 56, cowers behind a desk-dividing screen in fear.

Comedian Darren Harriott looks genuinely taken aback, while presenter and the voice of Love Island Iain Stirling holds in his laughter in the corner.

Soap star Natalie Cassidy quickly tells her caller that she will call them back in order to avoid them hearing the ordeal.

As a life-size Pudsey Bear appears from around the corner, Kelly redirects her anger to the BBC Children In Need mascot, before returning to her caller in her usual kind and gentle manner.

After the clip aired on Lorraine, Kelly could be seen in fits of laughter as she spoke to Children In Need host Chris Ramsay, telling the comedian: “That was just such a laugh to do. Poor Pudsey Bear. Shocked.”

Ramsay – who will present the live fundraising show on Friday evening alongside Ade Adepitan, Mel Giedroyc, Alex Scott and Jason Manford – jokingly replied: “Honestly, you should be ashamed of yourself.

“I knew the nice facade dropped, I knew now and then. But I thought you just maybe went home and swore into a pillow for 40 minutes.

“I didn’t think you swore at Pudsey, I can’t believe it.”