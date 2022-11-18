Helena Bonham Carter, Matthew Macfadyen and John Boyega star in ITVX launch ads

Helena Bonham Carter, Matthew Macfadyen and John Boyega star in a series of ads marking the launch of new streaming service ITVX.

The videos, directed by David Shane, show the actors being put through their paces in a rehearsal room as they attempt to improvise their way through different scenarios.

Succession star MacFadyen becomes exasperated as he is repeatedly asked by the producers to smile as they continue to get his name wrong.

A worried looking Bonham Carter, meanwhile, has to imitate a series of animals including a lemur and a pigeon to comedic effect.

In his advert, Star Wars actor Boyega paces around the room and becomes increasingly irritated at the demands of the producers before storming out.

The 16 clips will begin to run from Sunday with the first starring MacFadyen, and those featuring Boyega and Bonham Carter will debut later next week.

Bonham Carter stars as Noele Gordon in Nolly, Russell T Davies’ three-part series on ITVX about the sacking of the Crossroads star.

Macfadyen appears in Stonehouse, about Labour minister John Stonehouse, who attempted to fake his own death in 1974.

Elsewhere, Boyega has curated a collection of his favourite films for the service, ahead of films including Pacific Rim Uprising joining the streamer in the coming months.

He said: “It’s imperative that quality British drama and entertainment is made readily available to all audiences at this time.

“All you need for a night in watching ITVX is a blanket, popcorn, and your phone out of sight.”

The advertising campaign launches during I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! on Sunday.