Trio of I’m A Celebrity campmates team up for Scareground challenge

Jill Scott, Mike Tindall and Owen Warner join forces to complete a series of fairground-inspired challenges in the latest trial on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The trio, who all put themselves forward for the Scareground task, are strapped into spinning devices as they attempt to work together.

In a preview of Thursday’s episode, former England footballer Scott releases colourful balls from a tombola-shaped cage full of insects.

Ex-rugby star Tindall collects the balls and throws them at Hollyoaks actor Warner, who is being repeatedly turned upside down over a trough of water.

As his head is submerged again and again, he shouts: “There’s no need for this.”

Co-hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly urge him to hurry up, laughing and responding: “Owen, get looking for balls.”

Grabbing balls from the water, Warner throws them into a box, contributing towards the final score, as sinister fairground music plays and the other campmates look on from a makeshift stand.

Each colour corresponds to a different campmate and at the end of the challenge the three celebrities with the most balls will be treated to a surf ‘n’ turf barbecue.

It comes after campmate Matt Hancock’s partner and former aide Gina Coladangelo reportedly arrived in Australia.

Ms Coladangelo told the Daily Mirror it would be “difficult not to be impressed” by his performance in the show so far.

The MP for West Suffolk was selected for the unpleasant Bushtucker Trials six consecutive times, but has dodged them in recent episodes.

“I have been watching the show, it would be difficult not to be impressed, he has done really well,” Ms Coladangelo said.

In June last year, the MP resigned as health secretary after he was caught breaking coronavirus social distancing rules by having an affair in his ministerial office with Ms Coladangelo, who was his aide at the time.

Talking on the reality show, he called his past behaviour a “mistake”, saying he “fell in love”. He added that he was looking for “a bit of forgiveness”.

He had the Tory party whip removed when he flew to Australia while Parliament is sitting.

Broadcasting watchdog Ofcom said it had received almost 2,000 complaints about the ITV show, with around 1,100 objecting to the former health secretary’s participation.