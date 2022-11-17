Ticketmaster cancels public sale for Taylor Swift US tour after ‘high demand’

Taylor Swift

Ticketmaster has cancelled the general sale to buy tickets for the US leg of Taylor Swift’s tour, citing “insufficient ticket inventory” to meet “extraordinarily high demands”.

General ticket sales were planned to open on Friday morning following the verified fan presale which opened on Tuesday for Swift’s Eras Tour, before the company cancelled the public sale altogether.

On Thursday, Ticketmaster tweeted: “Due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand, tomorrow’s public on-sale for Taylor Swift The Eras Tour has been cancelled.”

The ticket company had previously asked fans on Twitter to be patient as “millions” tried to buy tickets in the presale, causing “historically unprecedented demand”.

It comes after the singer triumphed at the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) over the weekend, winning four of the top gongs, including two for All Too Well.

Across her six nominations, she took home best video and best longform video award for the song, as well as best artist and best pop at the ceremony in Dusseldorf, Germany.

Taylor Swift on stage after winning the award for best video at the MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 (Ian West/PA)

The 32-year-old ensured she thanked her fans – known as Swifties – for every award, saying at one stage: “You’re the reason that anything has ever happened to me.”

The American leg of her tour will kick off on March 18 in Glendale, Arizona, with the singer joined by a number of popular artists during the tour, including bands Paramore and Haim, as well as solo artists Phoebe Bridgers and Gracie Abrams.