Lioness Jill Scott needs medic to remove cockroach from ear after jungle trial

Jill Scott

Former England footballer Jill Scott needed the help of a medic to remove a cockroach stuck in her ear after volunteering to take part in a Bushtucker trial on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!

The 35-year-old, who was part of the Women’s Euro 2022 winning team, told hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly: “I’ve got a cockroach stuck in my ear” after completing the Unlucky Dip challenge.

As the medic rushed to get it out, Scott said: “Come to the jungle they said, it would be fun.”

Roll up, roll up… It's Scare Ground time ?? Find out how the Campmates get on at 9pm on ITV1 and STV! #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/GKL2eLT4Mh — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 17, 2022

It comes 11 years after Olympic gold medallist Fatima Whitbread famously got a cockroach stuck up her nose after enduring a time-trial wearing a plastic helmet full of critters on the ITV reality show.

McPartlin, 46, joked: “Jill, that was bigger than the one Fatima Whitbread had up her nose!”

The footballer, who retired in the summer after the Euros, had put herself forward alongside actor Owen Warner and former rugby star Mike Tindall to complete a series of fairground-inspired challenges.

The trio were strapped into spinning devices as they attempted to work together, with Scott starting by releasing colourful balls from a tombola-shaped cage full of insects.

Meanwhile on the Critter Carousel, Tindall collected the balls and threw them at Warner, who was being repeatedly turned upside down over a trough of water.

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! contestants 2022 (ITV)

As his head was submerged again and again on the Fiendish Ferris Wheel, he shouted: “There’s no need for this.”

McPartlin and Donnelly urged him to hurry up, laughing and responding: “Owen, get looking for balls.”

Grabbing balls from the water, Warner threw them into a box, contributing towards the final score, as sinister fairground music played and the other campmates looked on from a makeshift stand.

Each colour corresponded to a different campmate and at the end of the challenge, all the balls were thrown into a tombola for a chance to win a surf ‘n’ turf barbecue and beach day.

Warner had the most number of balls in the mix with 10, while Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver had only two balls – having picked Warner to have an extra ball over herself the previous day.

Would you choose your own ball or grab one of your Campmates' ? #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/FtBakV05i1 — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 16, 2022

However, it was Cleaver, alongside Scott and former health secretary Matt Hancock who were drawn at random to receive the luxury prize.

Cleaver said: “Oh Owen, I feel terrible.”

The trio headed off in a helicopter for their beach BBQ day where Hancock volunteered to cook a selection of shrimps, sausages and steak.

Scott said: “Even just to see butter! Oh my god, real food! You kind of feel guilty with every bite.”

Meanwhile, Warner faced the “unlucky side of the draw” being picked in the tombola to face another trial to earn stars for camp, alongside comedian Babatunde Aleshe and TV presenter Scarlette Douglas.

Arriving to find a seaside-themed set of boxes, each celebrity had to put their head inside a box and keep their hands free to pass stars until it landed in a lobster basket.

Warner faced a box full of snakes, Douglas had rats while Aleshe – who screamed throughout the challenge with his mouth shut – faced frogs.

The trio returned to camp having secured a full set of stars for their fellow campmates.