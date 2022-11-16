Love Island stars Gemma Owen and Luca Bish announce break-up

Love Island stars Luca Bish and Gemma Owen

Luca Bish and Gemma Owen have announced their separation less than four months after leaving the Love Island villa.

The couple met during the eighth series of the hit ITV2 dating show, which aired earlier this year.

Both Bish, 23, and Owen, 19, confirmed the news in separate posts on their Instagram stories.

Owen, daughter of former England football player Michael Owen, wrote: “To all my followers. I wanted to let you know that Luca and I are no longer in a relationship.

“It wasn’t an easy decision but ultimately this is what is best for us both right now.

“Many of you have been on this journey with us from the very beginning, and I want to thank you for your continued support as we start new chapters.

“Love always, Gem x”

Bish, a former fishmonger, was one of the original contestants during the 2022 series of the show and came second with Owen.

Taking to his own Instagram stories, Bish wrote: “Switched my phone back on after taking some time out to clear my head after an emotional afternoon to thousands of messages and news articles about my breakup.

“I would have liked to have had some time to process this privately but as you all already now know, Gemma and I made the mutual decision earlier today to go our separate ways.

“We have been on such a journey together and have made some amazing memories which I will treasure.

“I can’t thank everyone enough for their support for us as a couple during and after Love Island.

“We will remain good friends and I wish nothing but the best for her.”

During their stint on Love Island, Owen insisted she wanted the approval of her family before taking the next step and making their relationship official.

After leaving the villa in Majorca, Bish asked Owen to be his girlfriend during a lavish proposal in August.

Bish and Owen secured 14.5% of the public vote in the Love Island final, putting them behind the show’s winners Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti who triumphed with 63.7%, according to ITV.