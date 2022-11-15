Sunak suggests Hancock’s I’m A Celeb appearance is not ‘noble’

There are 200k grieving families in Britain today who lost a loved one to Covid.

Matt Hancock is the health secretary who presided over all those deaths.

Yet this is how he sees fit to conduct himself now – for a £400,000 fee from ITV.

It is so insensitive, disgusting & wrong. pic.twitter.com/Ub465Eg9it

— Rachel Clarke (@doctor_oxford) November 12, 2022