Taika Waititi jokes about Rita Ora’s costume changes as they host MTV EMAs

MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 – Show – PSD Bank Dome

Taika Waititi joked about struggling to keep up with his partner Rita Ora’s multiple outfit changes as they hosted the MTV Europe Music Awards together.

The Oscar-winning filmmaker, 47, and UK pop singer, 31, joined forces to present the ceremony at the PSD Bank Dome in Dusseldorf, Germany, on Sunday.

It was the couple’s first time working together after keeping their romance mostly out of the spotlight since they first sparked relationship rumours last year.

(Ian West/PA)

Introducing the show, Waititi said: “I am here representing Hollywood and the film world, and I heard that you music people get crazy, so I thought I would come here and get some notes.

“I know Rita has got a lot of costumes planned so I am going to have to try and keep up with her.”

Her outfits during the night included a flowing white number, a blue shawl covered in feathers and a leather piece.

He joked that the young audience had an attention span of “about three minutes”, adding: “So we are going to keep changing it to keep you interested.”

Standing beside him, Ora added: “You guys, I am so excited to be here. I was afraid I’d be wearing the same thing as David Guetta but think we are in the clear.

“I am so excited to be here for the EMAs. It’s incredible that – I think I can say this – that we are doing this together. Thank you for doing this with me Taika.”

Waititi responded: “Thank you for bringing me.”

(Ian West/PA)

Addressing the screaming audience, Waititi added: “We are here as music fans and I plan to soak in everything and learn how to rock it out like the best of you.”

Before OneRepublic’s performance, Ora returned to the stage without her partner and as he lounged backstage, joking that it was “exhausting” being a pop star.

After the pair introduced the US band’s performance of I Ain’t Worried, which they wrote for Top Gun: Maverick, Tom Cruise delivered a surprise message.

The Hollywood star said he was “very grateful” to OneRepublic and their frontman Ryan Tedder for recording the song.