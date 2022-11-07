Netflix offers full-length trailer for Rian Johnson’s Knives Out sequel

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Netflix has peeled back another layer of mystery, releasing a full-length trailer for Rian Johnson’s star-studded Knives Out sequel Glass Onion.

The film sees Bond star Daniel Craig, 54, reprise his role as suave detective Benoit Blanc, with his character travelling to a private Greek island owned by billionaire tech genius played by Edward Norton.

The Knives Out: A Glass Onion Mystery trailer opens with the arrival of Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista as guests on the island, while Norton’s character Miles Bron welcomes the group.

? Daniel Craig? Edward Norton? Janelle Monáe? Kathryn Hahn? Leslie Odom Jr? Jessica Henwick? Madelyn Cline? with Kate Hudson? and Dave Bautista Watch the new trailer for Rian Johnson's Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, in theaters 11/23 & on Netflix December 23 pic.twitter.com/61R1QjwZHC — Netflix (@netflix) November 7, 2022

He says: “I’ve invited you all to my island, because tonight a murder will be committed. My murder.

“Across the island I have hidden clues. You will have to closely observe each other. If anyone can name the killer, that person wins our game.”

The new cast of colourful suspects discover it is not a game when a bullet is shot and a death occurs, putting detective Blanc on the case.

The trailer follows Craig as he attempts to unravel the motive for the murder, saying: “The killer wouldn’t hesitate to kill again if it covers their tracks.”

The all-star cast also includes Janelle Monae, Kathryn Hahn, and Leslie Odom Jr. It marks the final appearances of Murder, She Wrote actress Dame Angela Lansbury and Broadway composer Stephen Sondheim, who make a posthumous appearance.

Dame Angela Lansbury (Ian West/PA)

The trailer comes ahead of its week-long cinematic release, at select Vue and Cineworld cinemas between November 23 and 29, after Netflix struck a deal with the two major chains.

Director Johnson tweeted: “Helloooooo! Our final #GlassOnion trailer. Can you feel it? I can feel it. We’re in theaters ONE WEEK ONLY starting 11/23, grab tickets NOW!”