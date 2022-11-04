Strictly’s Will Mellor: My knees are bad and held together with sticky tape

Will Mellor

Will Mellor said his “knees are bad” and are being held together with “sticky tape” ahead of Strictly Come Dancing on Saturday.

The Coronation Street star also said he has been using his wife’s foot spa and ice to make sure he is fit for his performance in front of the judges.

Mellor, who was joined on The One Show by his dance partner, Nancy Xu, on Friday, was asked about his rehearsals for the quickstep.

The 46-year-old actor said: “It’s been a tough, tough, week. It’s another dance you have to learn, another skill you have to learn.

Massive thank you for all your support and votes!! ??? https://t.co/vPrkhL1Nd6 — Will Mellor (@Mellor76) October 30, 2022

“Saturday’s coming no matter what you do so you’ve got to put the work in.

“(My) knees are bad but my feet are purple. I don’t think that’s normal.

“(My) knees are like a Blue Peter project, I’ve got that much sticky tape and all that on them just holding (my body) together.

He added: “It’s not for old people this show, so my body doesn’t know what’s going on.”

Mellor said he signed up for Strictly Come Dancing as it is his mother’s favourite show and, following the death of his father, he wanted to create new memories.

Mellor said losing his father also inspired him to “do more things” and “live life”.

He added: “I just thought, you’ve (got to) grab life, you’ve (got to) say yes to more things, you’ve (got to) step out your comfort zone and try and turn this horrible negative thing into a positive.

“And if I can put a smile on (my mother’s) face after everything she’s been through. That’s enough for me.”

Actor Luke Evans, known for The Hobbit and Dracula Untold, also said on The One Show that he would be performing during Strictly’s results show.