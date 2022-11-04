Ryan Reynolds to receive People’s Icon award at 2022 People’s Choice Awards

Ryan Reynolds smiles on a windowsill

Ryan Reynolds is due to receive The People’s Icon award at this year’s People’s Choice Awards, it has been announced.

The actor will be honoured for his contributions to film and television at the annual ceremony, in which winners are chosen by the public.

This year’s event will take place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on December 6, and be hosted by Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson – who also hosted the 2022 Emmys.

Reynolds, known for his Deadpool films and new Welsh-based documentary Welcome To Wrexham, was praised for his “unique ability to create joy”.

Iconic is putting it lightly when it comes to @VancityReynolds, so he HAD to be this year’s 2022 People’s Icon! #PCAs ?: Guy Aroch pic.twitter.com/1wBtEu2ZFm — People's Choice (@peopleschoice) November 3, 2022

“In any endeavour – whether it’s acting, producing, marketing or business – Ryan Reynolds has the unique ability to create joy and authentically connect with his audience,” said Cassandra Tryon, senior vice president of Entertainment Live Events, NBC Universal Television and Streaming.

“He’s received many accolades over the years, but it’s these innate qualities that makes him so beloved.

“We cannot wait to present Ryan with The People’s Icon award at this year’s show.”

Past recipients of the accolade include Halle Berry, Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Aniston and Melissa McCarthy.

Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, with whom he is a co-chairman of Wrexham FC, are to be honoured by the people of Wales next month (Bradley Collyer/PA)

It comes as Reynolds and his friend and fellow actor Rob McElhenney, with whom he is a co-chairman of Wrexham FC, are to be honoured by the people of Wales for promoting the country and its language.

The Welsh Government and the Football Association of Wales will give the Dragon Award to the duo, with the presentation taking place at a star-studded event in New York next month.

It will be broadcast the same day Wales takes on the US in the World Cup, on November 21.

Voting for the People’s Choice awards closes on Wednesday November 9, with fans able to submit votes online or on Twitter.