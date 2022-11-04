Poker-faced Lidl Bear who finds fame in Christmas ad delivers important message

Lidl

Lidl’s Christmas advert, starring an expression-less bear who experiences a rollercoaster of festive fame, delivers a message about what is actually important at Christmas.

The advert, which premieres during ITV’s Coronation Street on Friday, charts the highs and lows of becoming an unlikely celebrity.

The story begins when a dad shrinks a Lidl jumper in the washing machine, prompting his young daughter to dress her teddy bear, where a star is born.

Lidl Bear becomes an unlikely celebrity (Lidl/PA)

After finding fame in the aisles of Lidl, the world attempts to make the little stuffed toy a global celebrity.

The supermarket chain announced they wouldn’t be selling the Lidl Bear in their stores, instead using it as the inspiration for their Christmas charitable drive, Lidl Bear’s Toy Bank.

The nationwide donation initiative will see new or unwrapped toys and games given to children across the UK through the Neighbourly community network.

Claire Farrant, marketing director at Lidl GB, said: “What stands Lidl Bear apart from other Christmas characters is its hilarious, deadpan expression.

“By displaying no emotion, it manages to create humour and deliver our message about what’s actually important this Christmas.

“You also won’t be seeing Lidl Bear for sale in any of our stores – because, in the face of unrealistic Christmas expectations and pressure, we know what really matters is being with the people we care about.”

Lidl Bear finds fame in the aisles of Lidl (Lidl/PA)

Customers can drop off new and unopened toys to be gifted to children that need support in the local area.

Sought-after items include toys, games, books, puzzles, and arts and crafts, for a range of ages, Lidl said.