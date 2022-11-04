Gemma Arterton debuts baby bump on red carpet at Raindance Film Festival

30th Raindance Film Festival awards ceremony

Gemma Arterton has debuted her baby bump while walking the red carpet at the Raindance Film Festival in London.

The 36-year-old British actress, who is best known for films including St Trinian’s and Quantum Of Solace, was the recipient of the Icon Award at the annual event.

While posing on the red carpet at the film festival, Arterton cradled her bump, revealing she is pregnant with her first child.

Gemma Arterton cradles her baby bump at the 30th Raindance Film Festival awards ceremony in London (Ian West/PA)

The actress, who has previously spoken openly about her thoughts on having children, married Irish actor Rory Keenan in 2019.

The couple are yet to officially announce the pregnancy.

In a 2013 interview with The Times, Arterton told the newspaper: “I won’t have children until I’ve done something of which I’m proud.”

Arterton was married to fashion consultant Stefano Catelli for four years before the pair divorced in 2014.

She began her career on stage before making her feature film debut in 2007 in the highly popular reboot of St Trinian’s, in which she played Kelly Jones, the resourceful head girl at the infamous school.

The actress went on to portray Bond girl Strawberry Fields in the James Bond film Quantum Of Solace and was later nominated for Olivier Awards for her work in musicals Nell Gwynn and Made In Dagenham.

We are live from Middle Eight Hotel in Covent Garden presenting the Raindance Jury Awards Ceremony to celebrate the outstanding achievements of the films screening in competition at the 30th Raindance Film Festival… But first up we have Gemma Arterton receiving her Icon Award! pic.twitter.com/BnkCzVkfyK — Raindance Film Fest (@Raindance) November 4, 2022

In 2013 Arterton co-founded the production company Rebel Park, which champions putting strong female voices at the forefront of film and TV.