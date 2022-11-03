Netflix and Neil Gaiman confirm season two of The Sandman

Tom Sturridge as Dream in The Sandman TV show

Netflix has confirmed that its adaptation of The Sandman has been commissioned for a second season.

The dark fantasy drama series is based on Neil Gaiman’s beloved award-winning DC Comics series.

It follows the people and places affected by Morpheus, the Dream King, as he mends the mistakes he has made during his vast existence.

Fans had clamoured for a second series of the fantasy show since its conclusion earlier this year.

The rumours are true. Netflix is thrilled that so many of you have been watching Sandman, and the thing we were all hoping would happen… has indeed happened… pic.twitter.com/zc5CrhsdZK — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) November 3, 2022

Confirming the news on Wednesday, Gaiman said: “The rumours are true. Well, the good ones are, anyway.

“Netflix is delighted and thrilled that so many of you, all over the world, have been watching and loving Sandman, which means that the thing we were all hoping would happen…?

“It’s happened.”

He added: “There are some astonishing stories waiting for Morpheus and the rest of them…

“Now it’s time to get back to work.

Yes, it’s true: The Sandman will return to Netflix! "There are some astonishing stories waiting for Morpheus & the rest of them… Now it’s time to get back to work. There’s a family meal ahead… And Lucifer is waiting for Morpheus to return to Hell," says @neilhimself pic.twitter.com/TbA3hnD5f6 — Netflix (@netflix) November 3, 2022

“There’s a family meal ahead… And Lucifer is waiting for Morpheus to return to Hell.”

The British author posted a short teaser clip, which was also shared by the streaming giant, showing Morpheus’ Helm slowly rising from sand while dramatic music swells.

“Yes, it’s true: The Sandman will return to Netflix!” the streamer wrote.