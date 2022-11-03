First look at The Masked Singer’s I’m A Celebrity crossover special

Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross

Viewers have been offered a first look at the extravagant costumes and jungle-themed set from The Masked Singer’s I’m A Celebrity (IAC) crossover special.

The two ITV programmes will join forces on Sunday to mark the return of IAC to Australia after two years in Wales due to travel restrictions amid the pandemic.

Kangaroo (ITV)

The panel of Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora, Davina McCall and Mo Gilligan are seen sitting behind a desk covered with vibrant green foliage.

Ross stands out in a blue Harrington jacket covered with images of crawling spiders.

Koala (ITV)

Regular host Joel Dommett, who appeared on IAC in 2016, coming second, sports a green jacket featuring jungle patterns.

During the episode he will be “put through his paces” as he hunts for clues for the panel.

Witchetty Grub (ITV)

Images from the crossover special show Kangaroo dancing against a blue backdrop of mushrooms, while Koala wears a pink tutu and is supported by a troupe of dancers dressed as gold stars.

Witchetty Grub wears IAC’s recognisable bubble helmet, which rangers pour creepy crawlies into during the infamous Bushtucker Trials.

Cockroach (ITV)

Finally, Cockroach sports a gladiator-themed outfit complete with red-plumed helmet.

Heading to the jungle for the latest series of IAC are former health secretary Matt Hancock, TV presenter and property expert Scarlette Douglas, reality TV star Olivia Attwood, comedian Babatunde Aleshe and more.