Yasmin Finney: Cherry on top of my career is proving doubters have nothing on me

Published:

The 19-year-old transgender activist and Heartstopper actress also spoke about her new role in Doctor Who.

Soho House Awards

Yasmin Finney said proving the “doubters have nothing on her has been the cherry on top” of her breakthrough acting career.

The 19-year-old transgender activist and actress recently starred in the hit LGBTQ+ drama series Heartstopper and is also joining the Doctor Who cast to play a character called Rose.

“Not that I did it for them…But it’s like the cherry on top.

“I just like to know that people are realising that everything I did from a young age, I wasn’t in the wrong. Everything I did was perfectly fine.”

Finney said she used to change alone in the disabled toilets for PE at school until female friends snuck her into their changing room.

“For them, I was their gay accessory,” she said. “They loved me because I was overcompensating. I was overly feminine. I was making them laugh.”

She also spoke about how when using makeup and wearing a skirt in Year 11, the footballers “gooped, gagged and everything in-between”.

“From that moment, I felt so empowered,” she added. “I never looked back.”

Finney also spoke about the upcoming series of Doctor Who in which she will star opposite the next time lord and Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa.

“It will change the world,” she said. “All I can say is, I feel so honoured to be seen by (showrunner) Russell (T Davies).”

The full interview with Yasmin Finney is available in the December issue of British Vogue, on newsstands and via digital download from November 15.

