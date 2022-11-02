Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Heartstopper star Joe Locke ‘screamed’ after being cast in Marvel spinoff series

ShowbizPublished:

The actor, 19, will reportedly appear alongside Kathryn Hahn in Agatha: Coven Of Chaos.

Heartstopper star Joe Locke at the Vanity Fair EE Rising Star Party
Heartstopper star Joe Locke at the Vanity Fair EE Rising Star Party

Joe Locke says he “screamed” after finding out he had been cast in a new Marvel spin-off series.

The Heartstopper star, 19, will reportedly appear alongside Kathryn Hahn in Agatha: Coven Of Chaos.

The series, itself a spinoff of WandaVision starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, will see Hahn reprise her role of powerful witch Agatha Harkness.

The exact details of Locke’s role, and further information about the series, are yet to be confirmed.

But sharing reports of his casting on Instagram, the young actor wrote: “When I found out I got an email which said ‘welcome to the marvel universe’ and I screamed.”

Locke rose to fame recently for his portrayal of Charlie Spring in the Netflix coming-of age series, Heartstopper.

He starred alongside Kit Connor, who plays Nick Nelson, and the series sees the two boys fall in love after meeting at school.

The LGBT series, based on the popular graphic novels by Alice Oseman, has been renewed for seasons two and three after becoming a hit this year.

The 92nd Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles
The actor will reportedly appear alongside Kathryn Hahn in Agatha: Coven Of Chaos (Ian West/PA)

Reports of Locke’s casting in Agatha: Coven Of Chaos come as Heartstopper received nine nominations at the Children’s and Family Emmy awards.

Both he and Connor were nominated for lead performance and the series was nominated for young teen program.

It also comes after Connor announced he is bisexual, but suggested he was “forced” to come out publicly.

His decision to come out was met with a wave of support from some of his more than one million followers, including from Locke, who wrote: “You owe nothing to anyone. I’m so proud of you my friend.”

Showbiz

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News