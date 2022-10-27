Lewis Capaldi, Gorillaz and Muse among stars set to perform at MTV EMAs

Graham Norton Show – London

Lewis Capaldi, Gorillaz and Muse are among the first round of stars set to perform at the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) 2022.

The awards show, now in its 29th year, celebrates music and artists from across the globe and will be held in Dusseldorf, Germany, next month.

Performers at this year’s ceremony will include 26-year-old Capaldi and bands Gorillaz and Muse, as well as Ava Max, Bebe Rexha and David Guetta.

Besties we have BIG NEWS!! ?@Muse, @beberexha and @davidguetta will be performing LIVE at the 2022 #MTVEMAs! See you in Düsseldorf, it’s gonna be ??? pic.twitter.com/M232OWFvHA — MTV EMA (@mtvema) October 27, 2022

The ceremony is held in a different European city each year and hosted by one or more famous faces.

This year’s ceremony, at the PSD Bank Dome in Dusseldorf, will be hosted by celebrity power couple singer-songwriter Rita Ora and filmmaker Taika Waititi and marks the sixth time the awards show has been held in Germany.

Ora, 31, made her EMAs hosting debut in 2017 at the OVO Wembley Arena in London and during her career she also received several EMA nominations, as well as the 2017 Power of Music Award as part of the Artists for Grenfell initiative.

Alongside Ora will be Oscar-winner and Jojo Rabbit and Thor: Love and Thunder director Waititi, 47. The pair reportedly became a couple at some point last year but have since kept their relationship under wraps.

American singer-songwriter Rexha, 33, will not only perform at the event but is also nominated for the EMA for best collaboration alongside fellow performer David Guetta, for their track I’m Good (Blue).

See you in the Dorf of the Düssels, 13 November 2022 – that's THIS YEAR!*@mtvema #MTVEMA *depending on when you read this post. pic.twitter.com/jQMZObX9L8 — Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) October 26, 2022

Rexha previously hosted the EMAs in Rotterdam in 2016.

Scottish singer-songwriter Capaldi, whose breakthrough single Someone You Loved was the UK’s biggest-selling single of 2019, will make his EMAs debut.

Seasoned performers Muse – consisting of Matt Bellamy, Chris Wolstenholme, and Dominic Howard – are nominated for an EMA for best rock artist after their most recent album Will of the People reached number one on the UK Official Album Chart.

Grammy Award-winning virtual band Gorillaz are also nominated, in the best alternative artist category.

Fans are able to vote for their favourite artists across 17 gender-neutral categories, including best song, best artist, best collaboration and two brand new categories, best longform video and best Metaverse performance.

BUT WAIT….there’s more. ?? @gorillaz, @avamax and @lewiscapaldi will also be taking the 2022 #MTVEMA stage on 13 Nov! ? Who are you most excited to see perform? pic.twitter.com/bMeOjJJgeA — MTV EMA (@mtvema) October 27, 2022

The MTV EMAs will be broadcast live on MTV in more than 170 countries and on Pluto TV in select territories across the US, Latin America and Europe, as well as on Comedy Central in Germany on November 13.

The awards will also be available to watch on Paramount+ and Pluto TV globally from November 14.