Harry Styles becomes merman for surreal Music For A Sushi Restaurant video

Harry Styles stars as a bearded merman with octopus-like tentacles in the surreal music video for his single, Music For A Sushi Restaurant.

The three-minute video from director Aube Perrie sees the pop superstar, 28, being discovered by a group of sushi chefs working in a remote town and carried to their kitchen.

He initially fears he will be eaten but soon embarks on a career as a singer and eventually puts on a live performance backed by a brass section of men with prawn heads.

During the video, the former One Direction star sports a series of extravagant marine-influenced outfits featuring heavy pearl necklaces, sunglasses made of shells, crowns and glitter.

The music video’s surreal content prompted a shocked but positive reaction from fans on social media.

Music For A Sushi Restaurant was the third single from his recent number one album Harry’s House.

Styles is enjoying a stand-out 2022, with the release of two films, Don’t Worry Darling co-starring Florence Pugh and My Policeman co-starring Emma Corrin, and Harry’s House securing a nomination for the coveted Mercury Prize.