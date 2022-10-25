Hunter McQueen set to return to Hollyoaks with a ‘bang’ for family wedding

Theo Graham

Hollyoaks will see the return of Hunter McQueen after a four-year absence from the Channel 4 soap.

Theo Graham, who won a British Soap Award for his role, said the character will return with a “bang” for a McQueen family wedding.

The 25-year-old said: “It’s great to be back working with a lot of familiar faces and meeting some new ones.

“I’m excited for the audience to see what’s to come for Hunter.

“It’s fair to say he arrives back in true Hollyoaks style… with a bang.”

Theo Graham won a British Soap Award for his role as Hunter McQueen (Ian West/PA)

Hunter arrived in Hollyoaks in 2016 with his on-screen twin brother Prince, played by Malique Thompson-Dwyer, to be with their mother Goldie McQueen, played by Chelsee Healey.

While Hunter was on the soap, based in a suburb of Chester, he had a relationship with his teacher Neeta Kaur, played by Amy Maghera, who was murdered.

Her fiance Mac Nightingale, played by David Easter, blew up Hollyoaks High School – killing Neeta and his son Nathan – after he found out about the affair.

Suffering from panic attacks in light of the events, Hunter left the village in 2018 with Neeta’s sister Asha Kaur, played by Rukku Nahar, to live in Brighton.

Since leaving the show, Graham has starred in fantasy drama Fate: The Winx Saga and comedy Flatmates.