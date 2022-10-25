Giovanni Pernice takes Anton Du Beke to his Sicilian home in new BBC series

Anton Du Beke

Strictly Come Dancing professional Giovanni Pernice and judge Anton Du Beke star in a new three-part BBC travel series exploring Sicily.

Reigning champion Pernice, 32, will take Du Beke, 56, to explore the Italian island where he is from.

Pernice said: “To say this has been a dream project is an understatement.

“Taking Anton to my much-loved home of Sicily was simply ‘bellissima’.

“We danced, we laughed, and had the time of our lives – with great culture, food and company.

Giovanni Pernice stars in Anton And Giovanni: Adventures In Sicily (Ian West/PA)

“I cannot wait for viewers in the UK to come on this journey with us.”

A teaser trailer shows Pernice and Du Beke sailing off the coast of Sicily.

In the clip, the Strictly judge jokes “the capitano has got lost in the middle of the ocean” as they pan around to the scenic views.

The BBC said the dancers will eat Sicilian cuisine while perhaps indulging in a tango or two in the new series.

The pair will also explore local sights including Mount Etna and the old towns on the Mediterranean island.

Pernice was paired with Richie Anderson on the latest series of Strictly (Guy Levy/BBC)

Du Beke said: “When I first heard about this trip it was pretty irresistible. What’s not to love?

“It’s all my favourite things, great food, great country and spending time in the sunshine with Giovanni. Marvellous.”

Mel Balac, creative director at BBC Studios, said the professional dancers would be seen in a completely different light.

She said: “Viewers will also see their amazing friendship grow as they learn new things about one another, including some things that they would probably rather not let anyone know.”

Pernice was paired with TV and radio personality Richie Anderson on the current series of Strictly, before they were voted out in the second week.

Du Beke continues his role as a judge on series 20 of the celebrity dance show, which airs every Saturday.