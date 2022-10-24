Paul Rudd offered shady deal in new trailer for Ant-Man: Quantumania

Avengers: Endgame Fan Event – London

Scott Lang is offered is offered a shady deal with Kang The Conqueror in the latest trailer for Ant-Man: Quantumania.

In a new trailer, released on Monday, the supervillain is heard asking Paul Rudd’s character for his help in return for getting him and his family back from the Quantum Realm.

The trailer shows Lang’s daughter, Cassie, played by Kathryn Newton, creates a gateway after she sends a signal through deep space.

She tells Rudd: “People still need help dad, that’s why we made this (device), like a satellite for deep space but quanta.”

The family pair along with superhero the Wasp, played by Evangeline Lilly, and her parents look like they are then dragged into the “secret universe below ours”.

Viewers then see strange creatures and shots of a not before seen world from the Marvel universe while Bill Murray is glimpsed in a yet undisclosed villain role.

Kang, played by Jonathan Majors, then tells Ant Man: “I can get you home and give you more time if you help me.

“So what’s it going to be Ant Man?”

The villain first appeared in the first season of Marvel spin-off Loki, described as described as a conqueror of many worlds during the Multiversal War.

Michael Douglas, Hank Pym, and Michelle Pfeiffer, Janet Van Dyne, star as Hope van Dyne’s (the Wasp) parents.