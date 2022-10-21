Stephen Graham back in kitchen with TV version of acclaimed Boiling Point

Stephen Graham as Andy Jones Boiling Point

Stephen Graham will return to his role in restaurant drama Boiling Point with a new five-part series based on the film.

The 49-year-old actor will play Andy Jones again after he was nominated for a best actor Bafta in 2021 for his performance as the chef.

Set sixth months after the film, the TV version will follow Vinette Robinson, 41, known for Sherlock and Black Mirror, as she returns as sous chef Carly, who has opened her own restaurant and is now head chef.

She appears alongside Graham, who has starred in Snatch and The Irishman, and Hannah Walters, known for BBC crime series Whitechapel, as Emily.

Walters and Graham, who are married and executive producers of the show, promise the series will be a “rollercoaster of feelings and emotions” and a ride you will want to “keep getting back on”.

They added: “The incredible reaction to the film, its story and specifically the characters, along with the huge desire to know more and delve deeper into their worlds has led us to create a drama series with the BBC in which we will keep the audience gripped, intrigued and involved in each of the character’s journeys.”

Boiling Point writer James Cummings said: “The response to our film has been incredible and hearing the way it has resonated with people in the hospitality industry has been nothing short of amazing.

“Restaurants are an intersection of different people from different backgrounds, all dealing with a variety of social issues – and I am so proud to be using our series as a vehicle to tell those stories with a cast of characters that we have already fallen in love with. Food will fly and tears will fall!”

The film Boiling Point also took home four Bifa wins, two National Film Awards and four Taormina Film Festival Awards.

It also got an additional three Bafta nominations for Outstanding British Film, Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer, and Best Casting.