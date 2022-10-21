Actor Stephen Graham reveals he was mistaken for Big Brother winner

Graham Norton Show – London

Actor Stephen Graham has said he was once mistaken for the first winner of Big Brother, Craig Phillips.

The 49-year-old star of films such as Snatch and The Irishman said one of his supporting artists thought he was the bricklayer turned TV personality Phillips.

Graham, who was also recently in the film Matilda and hit BBC show Peaky Blinders, recalled the story during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show.

Craig Phillips who won the first series of Big Brother (PA/Ian West)

He said: “One of the supporting artists – thought I was someone else and said, ‘You are doing really well for yourself.’

“And I thought she was being really kind. But then she said, ‘I never thought it would happen to you after Big Brother’ – she thought I was Craig (Phillips)!”

Graham also spoke about his recent show The Walk In, which chronicles the true story of how a neo-Nazi plot to kill an MP was foiled by anti-fascism campaign group Hope Hot Hate (HNH).

It centres on informant Robbie Mullen, his handler at HNH, Matthew Collins, played by Graham, and how the organisation infiltrated banned far-right group National Action (NA) and prevented a 2017 attack on Rosie Cooper.

Graham said: “It’s very close to my heart – it’s a very poignant and powerful drama that’s really relevant to what is happening today.

“It is a wonderful piece and what I really like is being part of something that puts a mirror up to society.

Graham was nominated for a BAFTA for Best Actor in a Leading Role for the 2021 film Boiling Point (PA/Ian West)

“I was a bit nervous at first about people’s reaction to it, but the way it has been received is phenomenal.”

When asked about his acclaimed 2021 film Boiling Point, the star said: “We made a tiny little film and never dreamed of the success it had – it was phenomenal.”

Graham was nominated for a best actor Bafta while the film got an additional three nominations for Outstanding British Film, Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer, and Best Casting.

Big Brother star Phillips, 51, is now a celebrity builder and mental health speaker who makes videos as “Mr DIY” on YouTube.