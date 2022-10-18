Lewis Capaldi and Jonny Greenwood among winners at Ascap awards

TRNSMT Festival

Lewis Capaldi and Radiohead guitarist Jonny Greenwood were among the big winners at the Ascap London Music Awards.

The event, organised by the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers, celebrates British songwriting and composing talent for their US successes.

Scottish singer Capaldi, who in 2021 won Songwriter of the Year, took home the Winning Hot Dance/Electronic Award for his work on Lasting Lover, performed by Sigala and James Arthur.

Jonny Greenwood (Ian West/PA)

Ascap also recognises the best composers in film and TV with 11 awards.

Top Box Office Film awards went to Radiohead guitarist and film composer Greenwood for his work on Spencer, and Christopher Benstead for Guy Ritchie’s Wrath Of Man.

Put Your Records On by Corinne Bailey Rae secured a Winning Hot 100 award for co-writers John Beck and Steve Chrisanthou, after the track re-entered the charts after a cover version by Ritt Momney went viral on TikTok.

Featuring a prominent sample of Sanam Re by Indian film composer Mithoon, Whoopty became a hit for drill rapper CJ.

Mithoon claimed two awards for Song of the Year and Top Streaming Song.