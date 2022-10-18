Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

James Corden banned from New York restaurant for alleged ‘abusive’ behaviour

ShowbizPublished:

The manager of Balthazar said Corden was a ‘hugely gifted comedian’ but a ‘tiny cretin of a man’ as he shared details of his alleged behaviour online.

James Corden at West Ham United v Watford – Premier League – London Stadium
James Corden at West Ham United v Watford – Premier League – London Stadium

James Corden has been banned from a New York restaurant due to his alleged “abusive” behaviour of staff.

The manager of Balthazar said Corden was a “hugely gifted comedian” but a “tiny cretin of a man” as he shared details of the alleged incidents online.

Keith McNally posted parts of a manager’s report on Instagram, accusing Corden of being “extremely nasty” to his staff on two separate occasions.

“James Corden is a hugely gifted comedian, but a tiny cretin of a man, and the most abusive customer to my Balthazar servers since the restaurant opened 25 years ago,” Mr McNally wrote.

“I don’t often 86 a customer. today I 86’d Corden. It did not make me laugh.”

Eighty-six-ing a customer is a colloquial term which typically means to stop serving a person, or to kick them out of an establishment.

In his post Mr McNally went on to share details of “the funny man’s treatment of my staff”, adding that Corden had behaved “similarly in my former restaurant, Cafe Luxembourg, a few years back”.

During one alleged incident earlier this month, Corden had begun “yelling like crazy” and repeatedly told a server “you can’t do your job”.

The report added that the server “was very shaken” but “continued to finish her shift.”

Corden’s representatives have been approached for comment.

Showbiz

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News