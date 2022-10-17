Noel Gallagher and Madness among line-up for Peter Blake’s 90th birthday concert

Sir Peter Blake

Noel Gallagher, Madness and Paul Weller are among a star-studded line-up who will perform at a special concert in honour of pop artist Sir Peter Blake’s 90th birthday.

Sir Peter, who is best known for co-creating the cover art of The Beatles‘ 1967 album Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, turned 90 in June and will be honoured at London’s Royal Festival Hall on December 2.

Musician Weller has curated the line-up which will also feature The Who’s Roger Daltrey, The Pretenders’ Chrissie Hynde and Baxter Dury, with BBC Radio 4’s John Wilson compering the evening.

Paul is very excited to announce a star-studded lineup curated himself in celebration of a true great of British pop culture; Sir Peter Blake!

Weller said: “We’re coming to celebrate this brilliant artist who has given us all so much for over 70 years! Thank you, Peter!”

Sir Peter has been at the forefront of English pop culture since the 1960s, with his work including the covers for two of The Who’s albums, Madness’s Oui Oui, Si Si, Ja Ja, Da Da, the cover of the Band Aid single Do They Know It’s Christmas? and the Live Aid concert poster.

The artist is also known for having designed the 2012 Brit Awards statuette.

He was knighted at Buckingham Palace in 2002 for his services to art.

All proceeds from the concert will be donated to the Teenage Cancer Trust charity and Graeae Theatre Company, of which Sir Peter is a founder patron.

The theatre company aims to champion deaf, disabled and neurodivergent talent in the UK and on international stages.

Artistic director of Graeae and co-director of the London 2012 Paralympic opening ceremony Jenny Sealey said: “Peter Blake is a legendary part of Graeae as a patron, an artist and the kindest person ever.

“He has twinkly eyes but stands for no nonsense, ever the radical maverick we hold close to our hearts.

“Happy Birthday, Peter, and so much love from your Graeae family.”

At this year’s Glastonbury it was revealed that Sir Peter has painted a portrait of festival founder Michael Eavis which will be displayed at the National Portrait Gallery in central London when it reopens in 2023.