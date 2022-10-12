Young Telford star Meesha attends world premiere of Matilda the Musical

Meesha at the world premiere of Matilda

Meesha Garbett, aged 14, an actress and dancer who hails from Telford, gained the role of Hortensia in the film adaptation of the Roald Dahl classic.

After moving with her family to London in 2019, Meesha now attends the prestigious Sylvia Young Theatre School for performing arts in Marble Arch.

Commenting on getting the role, her father Keith Garbett said: "It was definitely the hardest audition and it was in Covid times so it was even harder."

The family had to hold out for a while before they received the call to tell them that Meesha had got the role, which Keith said she was 'super excited' about.

Meesha had quite a lot of time off school to film, Keith said, and also had to isolate for six weeks in a hotel with the other children due to Covid restrictions.

Being a part of the dance scene in London, Meesha did know some of the other cast members prior to filming, but friendships formed when they spent more time together.

Meesha with the cast of Matilda

At the premiere in London on Wednesday, Meesha and her family attended alongside some of the big stars, including Emma Thompson and Stephen Graham.

"Meesha takes things in her stride, she's such a professional even though she's only 14," Keith added.

While this is her first big role in a film, Meesha has been performing ever since she was three years old, starting at Gaston Payne Theatre School which was based at Stafford Park before it closed.

She is also a member of the IMD Legion street-dance group, which got through to the semi-finals of Britain's Got Talent earlier this year.

Meesha is already known for her work, having been cast in Hollywood films Cats, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey and Fast & Furious.