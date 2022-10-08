Kiss radio host Tyler West scores first 10s of this Strictly Come Dancing series

Tyler West and Dianne Buswell

Kiss radio host Tyler West and Dianne Buswell have scored the first 10s of this Strictly Come Dancing series for their Charleston during Movie Week.

The 26-year-old presenter received a “Fab-u-lous” from judge Craig Revel-Horwood for his dance to Flash, Bang, Wallop! from Half A Sixpence – having run the London Marathon on Sunday.

Judge Motsi Mabuse, who awarded him the first 10, said: “Gee wow, how did he do that? Amazing, perfect, I loved it.”

Meanwhile head judge Shirley Ballas said: “He’s still the real deal. Absolutely a brilliant performance on every single level, you were fantastic. It’s never too early for a 10!”

Speaking to the couple, co-host Tess Daly said: “You have delivered a blockbuster – it’s official.”

After the dance, Buswell congratulated her partner as she “struggled” through some parts of the dance, as it was so fast.