Daisy Lowe announces pregnancy: We are bursting at the seams with happiness

Daisy Lowe

Fashion model Daisy Lowe has announced she is expecting her first child with fiance Jordan Saul.

The 33-year-old, who has modelled for brands including Burberry, Chanel and Vivienne Westwood, announced the news on Instagram, sharing pictures of her growing bump.

She wrote: “I wanted to share some news with you – Jordan & I are having a baby. We are absolutely bursting at the seams with happiness.

“I’m oscillating wildly between excitement & nervousness with a dash of morning sickness thrown in for good measure! Big love to all of you.”

It comes less than a month after she announced her engagement to property developer Mr Saul.

Celebrity friends including BBC Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo and TV and radio presenter Zoe Ball sent messages of congratulations to the couple on social media.

TV presenter Dermot O’Leary wrote: “The best news! Congrats!” while singer Jessie J said: “So happy for youuuuuu.”

Strictly Come Dancing 2016 champion Ore Oduba wrote: “AAHHHHHH!!!!!!! Congratulations gorge!!!!!”