Sarah Jessica Parker shares emotional tribute to stepfather following his death

Sarah Jessica Parker has paid tribute to her stepfather Paul Giffin Forste, following his death aged 76.

The Sex and the City star said her stepfather was “strong like a bull til the end” and promised him she would “take good care of Mommy” in an emotional online tribute.

The actress praised Forste for “worshipping” her mother Barbra for 54 years.

Sharing a black and white picture of him on Instagram, she wrote: “Paul Giffin Forste. 1946-2022. Godspeed.RIP.

“Strong like a bull. Til the end.

“At home and among all those who loved you dearly, you will be missed always.

“We will take good care of Mommy, who you worshipped for 54 years.”

The family announced Forste’s death on Thursday, saying that he had died following a “rapid and unexpected illness”.

In a statement shared with US outlets, they said he had been surrounded by his family, including Parker.