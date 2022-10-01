Andrea Bocelli performs alongside son and daughter at O2 Arena show

Andrea Bocelli at the O2 Arena

Andrea Bocelli’s Friday night concert at the O2 Arena was a family affair, as he invited his son and daughter onstage to sing with him.

The trio sang several songs together in front of an audience of thousands at the venue on the Greenwich Peninsula in southeast London.

It comes after the Italian tenor announced the first ever recording with 24-year-old Matteo, and 10-year-old Virginia.

The family are getting together for a very special Christmas album, titled A Family Christmas, to be released later on October 21.

Bocelli’s shows at the O2 come just less than a year after their originally scheduled dates of October 2021.

The shows feature songs from the world-famous singer’s latest album Si, released in 2018, as well as a wide repertoire from across his 15 studio albums.

Si was Bocelli’s first brand new material in 14 years, and was billed as “a celebration of love, family, faith and hope”. ‘

The album also features tracks co-written with Ed Sheeran and Tiziano Ferro as well as duets with Dua Lipa, fellow contemporary classical star Josh Groban, soprano Aida Garifullina, as well as a collaboration with his son.

Bocelli is reportedly the biggest selling solo classical artist of all time, with 85 million worldwide album sales.

(Giovanni De Sandre/PA)

He has performed for four US presidents, two Popes and many royal families across the world, as well as at high-profile ceremonies for the Olympic Games and the World Cup.