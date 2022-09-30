Notification Settings

‘Six seasons and a movie’ becomes reality as Community film announced

The original series ran from 2009 to 2015.

A movie based on the hit comedy series Community has been ordered by US streaming service Peacock seven years after its last season aired.

Running for six seasons from 2009 to 2015, the sitcom followed a group of adult students at a community college in the fictional Colorado town of Greendale.

Peacock and Sony Pictures TV both announced on Twitter on Friday that a movie spinoff was in the works, with show creator Dan Harmon set to return for the project.

Since the show ended, many fans have supported a campaign for “six seasons and a movie”, in reference to a quote from the series.

The movie is set to bring back a number of the show’s original stars with Joel McHale, who played Jeff Winger, among the actors resharing the news to Twitter.

McHale also tagged his fellow castmates Alison Brie, Ken Jeong, Danny Pudi, Yvette Nicole Brown and Donald Glover in the post, suggesting their return as well.

Gillian Jacobs and Jim Rash are also expected to return to the film, according to US outlets.

The first five series of the show ran on NBC with the final season moving to Yahoo! Screen.

Its fanbase grew further after the comedy series was made available on streaming giant Netflix.

