Singer-songwriter Emeli Sandé uncovers grandparents' connection to Shropshire in Channel 4 series

Emeli Sande talking about her grandparents in My Grandparents War.

The series, My Grandparents' War, follows celebrities as they uncover the truth about their grandparents' extraordinary war time stories.

In an episode which aired on Thursday, September 29, Scottish singer Emeli Sandé discovered her grandparents' – Bob and Betty Wood – connection to Shropshire.

Emeli Sande's grandparents pictured.

The episode revealed that Emeli's grandfather, who came home from Egypt in 1943, met his future wife at The Admiral Benbow pub on Swan Hill, Shrewsbury.

It was in the Shrewsbury pub that the couple first laid eyes on one another and where Emeli's 'grandmother's dreams came true.'

Emeli has a picture of the pair standing outside the pub from when they revisited the pub years later – with Bob smoking a pipe.

Speaking in the episode, Emeli said: "My grandad has got his pipe looking very cool, you know they both look very proud that this is the place that they met – it must've been a very special place to them."

At the time, Betty was part of the Welsh branch of the Auxiliary Territorial Service (ATS) during the Second World War, working as an orderly – cleaning and serving for a British military officer.

In the programme Emeli meets with June Roth, whose mother was also in the ATS and would have most likely known and worked alongside Betty Wood.

Later in the episode, Emeli reveals that Betty and Bob married shortly after the war ended and stayed together their entire life after meeting at the Admiral Benbow.

Emeli Sande talking about her grandparents in My Grandparents War.

Even though 1945 signalled the end of the war effort to the majority of people, Emeli's grandfather signed up for another 12 years of service and was later posted in Kenya.

