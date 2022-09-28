Norman Reedus pays tribute to ‘beautiful family’ at Walk Of Fame star ceremony

Norman Reedus Honored With a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Norman Reedus paid tribute to his wife Diane Kruger and “beautiful family” as he was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame.

The Walking Dead star thanked his wife for creating a home environment that “is so joyous and fun every day” at the ceremony in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Reedus is best known for his role as the crossbow-wielding Daryl Dixon on the AMC zombie-drama, which he has played since 2010.

Reedus is best known for his role as the crossbow-wielding Daryl Dixon on the AMC zombie-drama, which he has played since 2010 (Chris Pizzello/AP)

He was joined by his co-star Jon Bernthal, and prosthetics expert and director, Greg Nicotero, who each gave short introductory speeches.

As well as Kruger, the actor was also supported by his mother Marianne and son Mingus.

“Wow I did not see this coming ever. Thank you for the lovely speeches,” he said, in a brief speech before his star was unveiled.

The Walking Dead star thanked his wife, actress Diane Kruger, for creating a home environment that ‘is so joyous and fun every day’ (Chris Pizzello/AP)

“My mom is here, thank you for putting up with me for all these years. I know it wasn’t easy.

“Then passing that baton, Diane, I love you so much. Thank you for giving me a beautiful family, a home environment that is so joyous and fun every day.”

Reedus also paid tribute to both his children, Nova and Mingus, describing them as “the proudest thing I’ve ever done”.

As well as Kruger, the actor was also supported by his mother Marianne and son Mingus (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Aside from acting, Reedus’ career spans several artistic mediums including photography, directing, and art.

He recently became a New York Times best-selling author as well as a publisher, restaurateur, and entrepreneur.