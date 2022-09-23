'I had such a good night out': Radio 1's Jordan North hails Shrewsbury to listeners

Radio 1 host Jordan North performed a DJ set in Shrewsbury earlier this month

Radio host Jordan North, who appeared on ITV's I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! in 2020, performed at Regency Bar, Shrewsbury, early in September.

After spending time with the locals and experiencing the night-life, Jordan enthusiastically went on to tell his listeners about his time in the Shropshire town.

He said: “I’m not on the Visit Shrewsbury board or anything like that, I’d never been before... and I’ll be honest I do some DJ gigs when I want to get in and get out, but Shrewsbury, the atmosphere was nice, the people were class.

“There’s bars and pubs down every street, they were all packed... it was such a good night out, it really was.”

Shrewsbury BID, which represents town centre businesses, shared Jordan’s broadcast on its Original Shrewsbury social media channels and invited him back to Shrewsbury for a more in-depth tour.

Did you hear @jordannorth1's rave review of Shrewsbury's nightlife?



The BBC Radio 1 presenter was in #Shrewsbury earlier this month for the re-opening of Regency nightclub.



We'd love to get Jordan back up and show him what Shrewsbury's about... where would you take him? pic.twitter.com/GUiifZi83b — Original Shrewsbury (@OriginalShrews) September 23, 2022

Seb Slater, executive director of Shrewsbury BID, said: “We all know how wonderful Shrewsbury’s hospitality scene is, but it’s fantastic to hear such a ringing endorsement on national radio.

“Jordan North has millions of listeners, and is particularly popular after finishing as the runner-up on ITV’s I’m A Celebrity, so for him to be singing Shrewsbury’s praises is great for the town as a whole.

“We would love him to come back for a proper tour so we can show him the full range of Shrewsbury’s night-time venues.”

Darren Tomkins, owner of Gindifferent Bar and member of the Shrewsbury BID board, added: "It seems word is getting out just what a fantastic night out Shrewsbury is.

"And to have such a rave review from a high-profile Radio 1 DJ like Jordan North is clearly a massive boost.