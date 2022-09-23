Notification Settings

'I had such a good night out': Radio 1's Jordan North hails Shrewsbury to listeners

By Megan HoweShrewsburyShowbizPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Shrewsbury has been hailed as a great night out to millions of listeners around the UK, by a Radio 1 presenter and TV star.

Radio 1 host Jordan North performed a DJ set in Shrewsbury earlier this month
Radio host Jordan North, who appeared on ITV's I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! in 2020, performed at Regency Bar, Shrewsbury, early in September.

After spending time with the locals and experiencing the night-life, Jordan enthusiastically went on to tell his listeners about his time in the Shropshire town.

He said: “I’m not on the Visit Shrewsbury board or anything like that, I’d never been before... and I’ll be honest I do some DJ gigs when I want to get in and get out, but Shrewsbury, the atmosphere was nice, the people were class.

“There’s bars and pubs down every street, they were all packed... it was such a good night out, it really was.”

Shrewsbury BID, which represents town centre businesses, shared Jordan’s broadcast on its Original Shrewsbury social media channels and invited him back to Shrewsbury for a more in-depth tour.

Seb Slater, executive director of Shrewsbury BID, said: “We all know how wonderful Shrewsbury’s hospitality scene is, but it’s fantastic to hear such a ringing endorsement on national radio.

“Jordan North has millions of listeners, and is particularly popular after finishing as the runner-up on ITV’s I’m A Celebrity, so for him to be singing Shrewsbury’s praises is great for the town as a whole.

“We would love him to come back for a proper tour so we can show him the full range of Shrewsbury’s night-time venues.”

Darren Tomkins, owner of Gindifferent Bar and member of the Shrewsbury BID board, added: "It seems word is getting out just what a fantastic night out Shrewsbury is.

"And to have such a rave review from a high-profile Radio 1 DJ like Jordan North is clearly a massive boost.

"The night time economy is doing really well, and we are hoping to continue this positive momentum throughout the autumn and into the Christmas season."

Megan Howe

By Megan Howe

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star.

