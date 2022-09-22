David Bowie’s drummer reflects on singer’s legacy as Walk of Fame stone unveiled

David Bowie Walk of Fame – London

David Bowie’s drummer hailed the late singer as “one of the most amazing artists that has come out in history” as he unveiled a stone on the Music Walk of Fame in London honouring him.

The stone was laid in memory of the pioneering musician on Wednesday at the Camden-based trail which recognises influential artists from around the world.

Michael “Woody” Woodmansey, who was the drummer of Bowie’s backing band The Spiders from Mars, reflected on the legacy of the Life On Mars? singer, who died of liver cancer in 2016, during the event.

The stone was laid in memory of the pioneering musician on Wednesday at the Camden-based trail (Yui Mok/PA)

He told the PA news agency that he considers Bowie to be “one of the most amazing artists that has come out in history” and so he feels it is important for the UK to have a physical reminder of the singer.

“He was on a mission to make music, rock and roll exciting, controversial, rebellious, which is what it was supposed to be”, the drummer added.

“And at the time we came out, it had got a little bit samey, a little bit jaded, a little bit boring and he changed that.”

Woodmansey also reflected on the legacy of songs the singer left behind and their enduring power as younger generations continue to discover his music and new artists create music inspired by his work and style.

“I think just the quality of what he produced needs to be there as a reminder for young generations”, he said.

“Young generations always have their own music, they want their own music and they should have it but in time they can go back and see what he did for the culture and how he paved the way for a lot of the new music. It’s important to know where it came from.”

Woody Woodmansey, Lee Bennett, Kevin Armstrong, Nick Moran and Clifford Slapper attend the unveiling of a stone for David Bowie on the Music Walk of Fame in Camden (Ian West/PA)

The Music Walk of Fame honour coincides with the global release of Brett Morgen’s Moonage Daydream, a documentary film about the acclaimed musician.

Guitarist Kevin Armstrong also performed an acoustic version of Bowie’s classic song Heroes at the event in Camden.

The musician, who collaborated with the late singer on a number of occasions, said Bowie is still someone the music world can “draw inspiration from in all areas of popular entertainment because he sort of had such a broad range.”

Kevin Armstrong performed a version of Bowie’s classic song Heroes at the event in Camden (Ian West/PA)

He told PA: “He was such an imaginative and fearless performer and artist that I think that’s the reason why, even unveiling a paving stone here six years after his death, people will turn out to be interested because he was amazing.”

A host of other friends, collaborators and fans of the late singer gathered for the star-studded ceremony including actor Nick Moran and singer Clifford Slapper.