Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara announce tour dates for new Christmas show

ShowbizPublished:

The show will feature festive favourites from the Golden Age of Hollywood to Disney Christmas classics.

Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec
Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec

Former Strictly Come Dancing professionals Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara have announced a new Christmas show which will tour across the UK later this year.

A Christmas To Remember will see the married couple joined by a cast of dancers and singers as they perform festive favourites from the Golden Age of Hollywood to Disney Christmas classics.

Alongside the singing and dance routines, the family-friendly show will feature lavish costumes and extravagant sets.

The 13-date UK tour begins in Portsmouth on November 25 and ends in Newcastle on December 18, including additional matinee performances in Southend on December 3 and in London on December 12.

Other cities included in the tour are Manchester, Belfast, London, Cardiff and Glasgow.

Manrara, 38, said: “We want to invite everybody to join us for the classiest, sparkliest Christmas party that you will have ever been invited to.

“We will be going on a magical journey, celebrating the 12 days leading up to Christmas with some great songs and fabulous routines, with our amazing cast of singers and dancers.”

Strictly Come Dancing 2021
Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

Skorjanec said: “We will be sharing our childhood Christmas stories, exploring what we both love most about this special time of the year.

“We will be making merry and dancing with all the joy of what Christmas is truly all about.”

Earlier this year, the 32-year-old dancer announced he was leaving Strictly Come Dancing after nine years on the hit dance show.

Manrara previously stepped down from her role as a dancer on the show in 2021 to become a co-host of the spin-off show It Takes Two, which she will be returning to when the series launches this month.

Showbiz

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News