Selena Gomez shares trailer for ‘uniquely raw’ documentary about her life

Selena Gomez said she and her mind “don’t get along sometimes” as she shared a new trailer for a new documentary about her life and career.

A short teaser for My Mind And Me showed archived clips of the singer and actress, in which she becomes tearful.

The documentary is scheduled for release on Apple TV+ on November 4.

Sharing the trailer on social media, Gomez wrote: “My Mind And Me. We don’t get along sometimes and it gets hard to breathe…

“But I wouldn’t change my life.”

A previous release put out by Apple described the documentary, which charts the singer’s six-year rise to fame as “uniquely raw and intimate”.

“After years in the limelight, Selena Gomez achieves unimaginable stardom,” the release said.

Gomez also stars alongside veteran comedians Steve Martin and Martin Short in the critically acclaimed series Only Murders In The Building, for which she received an Emmy nomination this year

“But just as she reaches a new peak, an unexpected turn pulls her into darkness.

“This uniquely raw and intimate documentary spans her six-year journey into a new light.”

Gomez has sold more than 210 million singles worldwide and amassed over 45 billion global streams of her music.