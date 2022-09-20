Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Elton John to perform at the White House on Friday

ShowbizPublished: Last Updated:

The event on the South Lawn is called A Night When Hope and History Rhyme.

British Summer Time festival â London
British Summer Time festival â London

The White House will become a concert venue on Friday evening when Elton John performs.

The event is called A Night When Hope and History Rhyme, a reference to a poem by Seamus Heaney that President Joe Biden often quotes.

The performance on the South Lawn is being organised with A+E Networks and the History Channel.

Britain Royals Biden
Jill and Joe Biden (Susan Walsh/AP)

According to the White House, the audience will include teachers, nurses, students, gay rights advocates and others.

Mr Biden and first lady Jill Biden are also scheduled to speak.

Workers have been erecting a large stage on the South Lawn to prepare for the concert.

James Taylor
James Taylor performs on the South Lawn of the White House (Andrew Harnik/AP)

Although stars like Sir Elton had steered clear of the White House while Donald Trump was in office, Mr Biden has occasionally featured musical guests.

Most recently, James Taylor played a few songs at last week’s event commemorating the passage of legislation that tackles prescription drug prices, climate change and other issues.

Showbiz

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News