Top hats and caped detailing among garments worn by funeral guests

The Princess of Wales

Mourners attending the Queen’s state funeral will have had to adhere to a strict funeral dress code, according to etiquette bible Debrett’s.

The chronicler of British society says there is a strict dress code for state funerals.

“An all black formal dress code is always respected,” the website states, adding: “Ladies wear black knee-length dresses, or coats, black hats, and may also wear face-covering veils.”

Men are said to traditionally wear military attire or “black morning coats with medals”.

The Princess of Wales wore a black coat dress and pearl choker (Tim Goode/PA)

The Princess of Wales opted for a black coat dress and hat with a simple veil over her face – along with the late Queen’s Japanese pearl choker necklace, the same one she wore to the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral, which was not a state funeral.

The Duchess of Sussex in a black dress with caped detailing (Gareth Cattermole/PA)

The Duchess of Sussex wore a similarly-shaped hat to Kate, along with a black dress with caped detailing.

The Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex (James Manning/PA)

The King and other royals including the Princess Royal, the Prince of Wales and the Earl of Wessex all wore military uniform.

The Duke of York and the Duke of Sussex, who are no longer working royals, wore suits to the ceremony.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, the Princess of Wales and the Queen Consort (Anthony Devlin/PA)

The Queen Consort wore Queen Victoria’s Hesse Diamond Jubilee Brooch – diamonds in the shape of an open heart, with two sapphire pendants.

French President Emanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte (James Manning/PA)

French President Emmanuel Macron was one of the many heads of state paying tribute to the Queen.

He wore a classic black suit for the occasion, with his wife Brigitte in an elegant black coat – the lining suggests it is by French fashion house Louis Vuitton.

She paired the coat with sheer black tights, leather gloves and a vintage-inspired pillar box hat with a small veil.

US President Joe Biden and the First Lady Jill Biden (Peter Byrne/PA)

US President Joe Biden accessorised his black suit with an American flag pin, white handkerchief in his pocket and held his glasses in his hand.

He was accompanied by his wife Jill, who was in a black skirt suit with bejewelled buttons. Instead of a hat, she wore a simple black headband in a bow.

Former Labour leader Tony Blair (James Manning/PA)

The Queen oversaw many prime ministers during her reign – one of whom was Tony Blair. The late Queen made him a knight and member of the Order of the Garter in December 2021, and he wore the order’s medal next to the lapel of his black suit.

Former prime minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie Johnson (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Former prime minister Boris Johnson was accompanied by his wife Carrie, who was wearing a square-necked black dress with gold detailing on the buttons and belt that appeared military-inspired.

According to the Evening Standard, the dress is believed to be from designer Karen Millen and rented from My Wardrobe HQ.

Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg (Andrew Milligan/PA)

A handful of male attendants chose to wear hats to the funeral, with Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg opting to wear a black top hat with his morning coat and grey pinstripe trousers.

Welsh Secretary Robert Buckland, Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Chris Heaton-Harris and Foreign Secretary James Cleverly arrive at the funeral (Peter Byrne/PA)