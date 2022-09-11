Notification Settings

Body Coach Joe Wicks announces name of third baby

ShowbizPublished:

Wicks announced his wife was pregnant in March.

Joe Wicks

Fitness expert Joe Wicks and his wife Rosie Jones have named their third child Leni.

The 36-year-old – famously known as The Body Coach – and his wife already share daughter Indigo, four, and son Marley, three.

Sharing a picture of the newborn with his 4.5 million followers on Instagram, he wrote: “Hello world. My name is Leni Blossom Wicks”

Wicks took to social media in March to announce his wife was pregnant, sharing a photograph of the smiling couple holding a picture from an ultrasound scan.

He wrote: “I’ve been sooo excited to share this news.

“We are having another baby. Indie and Marley are super excited about having a little brother or sister.

“We can’t wait to welcome them into the world in September. Love you Rosie. Thank you x”

Wicks became a household name during the pandemic after posting daily YouTube videos of PE Lessons for families to take part in.

In 2021, he claimed a Guinness World Record after one of his online fitness classes was watched by nearly a million people.

His workouts also raised £580,000 for the NHS and he was awarded an MBE for his charity efforts and helping children keep active and mentally fit.

