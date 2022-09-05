Hit TV show Survivor set for reboot on BBC in 2023

Survivor (Banijay/PA)

Hit TV show Survivor is set for a reboot on the BBC next year, the broadcaster has announced.

The popular reality competition has been produced in countries across the world and last appeared on UK screens in 2001 and 2002 when it aired on ITV for two seasons.

A new UK adaptation will see 20 players stranded in a tropical location competing to “outwit, out play and outlast their rivals” in order to be crowned the ultimate survivor, the BBC said.

? Who will be the Ultimate Survivor? We'll find out in 2023 when 20 people from across the UK are marooned in a tropical location in two tribes and go head-to-head in a range of physical and psychological challenges. Survivor is coming ?Read more ➡️ https://t.co/1zBeaElnfz pic.twitter.com/ObxjoupbcK — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) September 5, 2022

The 16-episode series, which will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in 2023, “promises viewers a compelling test of brains, brawn and betrayal”.

The 20 contestants, who have been selected from across the UK, will be divided into two tribes where they will go head-to-head in a range of physical and psychological challenges.

After a number of players are eliminated at the tribal council, the tribes will merge and continue to compete until one person proves they have what it takes to be the ultimate survivor and walks away with a cash prize.

Kate Phillips, director of unscripted at the BBC, said: “Survivor is a global television hit and to be able to bring one of TV’s most successful formats to audiences in the UK in a uniquely BBC way is a very exciting prospect indeed.”

The new UK adaption has been commissioned by BBC One and BBC iPlayer from Banijay UK company Remarkable Entertainment and will be led by producers Natalka Znak and Claire O’Donohoe.

The new 16-episode series will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in 2023(Banijay/PA)

Znak, chief executive officer of Remarkable Entertainment, said: “Survivor is ‘the greatest gameshow on earth’ for a reason – it has everything – reality, adventure, drama, and the ultimate game.

“I can’t wait to be boots on the ground, working with Paul Osborne, Stephen Lovelock and the fantastic team at Remarkable to make this epic series for the BBC.”

The BBC has said further detail about the broadcast, presenters and cast will be announced in due course.

The reality competition is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year after the show was first aired in Sweden in 1997.

The BBC has said 50 versions of the programme have been commissioned around the world to date and the USA adaptation will soon be airing its 43rd series.