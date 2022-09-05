Eurovision star Sam Ryder announces release date for debut album

Sam Ryder

Eurovision runner-up Sam Ryder has announced that his debut album, There’s Nothing But Space, Man!, will be released this autumn.

The British singer rose to fame after he came second behind Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest, giving the UK its best result in more than 20 years.

He achieved the success with his uplifting pop song Space Man and the track features on the new album, which is due to be released on November 18.

Sam Ryder’s Eurovision song Space Man features on his new album (Eurovision/PA)

Ryder said: “This year for myself and our team has been one filled with so many blessings, opportunities and dreams coming to fruition.

“To create a body of work throughout this time representing aspects of our journey feels like the highest honour and a beautiful way to redirect the flow of energy back to the people who are making this whirlwind possible – you.

“Biggest thank yous, and I hope you enjoy it!”

The 14-track offering will also include his single Somebody and his collaboration with David Guetta and Sigala, Living Without You.

.@SamRyderMusic has announced a huge UK tour for 2023! There's Nothing But Space, Man! ? Don't miss your chance to see the #Eurovision22 singer live! ⏰ Tickets available now? https://t.co/MjYan5gomL pic.twitter.com/2IMsbJsMRm — AXS_UK (@AXS_UK) September 4, 2022

The singer has also announced a string of tour dates for 2023 which will see him play across the UK, including shows in London, Manchester, Belfast, Cardiff and Glasgow.

When the world went into lockdown in March 2020, Ryder, from Essex, began uploading covers to TikTok and caught the attention of global stars including Justin Bieber and Alicia Keys.

He later signed to the Parlophone record label, part of Warner Music Group, and released his debut EP, The Sun’s Gonna Rise, in 2021.

He was selected to compete for the UK in the Eurovision Song Contest by the BBC and global music management company TaP Music, which counts Lana Del Rey and Ellie Goulding among its clients.

His performance at the competition in Turin, Italy, in May won over the audience and topped the national jury vote with 283 points.

What a total honour to sing my head off in front of Buckingham Palace. The Platinum Jubilee version of ‘Space Man’ is out everywhere now! ???‍?? LOVE YA DREAMERS! https://t.co/86AAsbABNm pic.twitter.com/KJT0NAhEYI — Sam Ryder (@SamRyderMusic) June 5, 2022

Due to the ongoing invasion of Ukraine by Russia, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) decided Eurovision 2023 cannot be held in the war-torn country despite Kalush Orchestra winning this year’s competition.

As Ryder was runner-up, the EBU ruled that the United Kingdom will host the contest next year on behalf of Ukraine.